This winter continues to play games, with its roller coaster temperatures and extreme conditions. However, there is one way that we can beat the winter blues and kick off March in great form. Take a drive down the road to Players Paradise, just off the South Service Road. From March 2-4, the Greater Hamilton Home and Garden Show presents, in fashion, its 36th consecutive year.

Stay warm and cozy indoors while you dream about making your home its best, both inside and out. Check out what the show has to offer as a variety of businesses showcase great products, modern trends and innovative ideas. From landscaping to lighting, Spring is just around the corner. The fact is, your home should be made for living. Why not be ready with the arrival of the new season.

Stroll along carpeted aisles. Check out new products and services. Take in a seminar or two at the speaker’s stage. As always, the home show’s backyard feature designer teams up with her long-time industry partner to provide a picture show and fantastic tips on creating a backyard, seen very differently through both designer and nursery/educator eyes. With over 60 years of combined industry experience, this seminar will be worth taking in, followed by a visit to the feature backyard display.

Take a moment to consider your own backyard. It could just be that special place for outdoor living.

See how outdoor "rooms" unfold. Elements and features are designed to provide the visitor with understanding and vision. Follow paved stone walkways to various destinations. Listen to the soothing trickle of water. Or simply inhale the intoxicating fragrance of beautiful Spring blooms. Surely most homeowners will be inspired to consider their own outdoors and how a backyard is definitely made for living. After all, the possibilities are, without doubt, endless.

Be sure to take in this year’s Greater Hamilton Home and Garden Show at Players Paradise, 565 Seaman St., Stoney Creek. One of the longest running shows in our area, it is worth the visit. Take in our landscaping and gardening seminar at the Speaker’s Stage on Saturday and Sunday, at noon on both days. And don’t miss our feature display, Hidden Treasures. Discover the Possibilities. For more information, see thehomeshow.ca.

- Sherry Hayes is a part-time writer, an award-winning landscape designer and owner of Landscaping With Style, a design firm in Stoney Creek. For more information on design planning and consultations, see landscapingwithstyle.on.ca or call 905-574-7606.