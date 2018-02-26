Mercury will be at its best for the year on March 15.

The planet is usually too low and hidden within the glare of the evening or dawn sky to be easily seen.

This month, Mercury appears low in the western evening twilight sky. At the beginning of the month, it will start rising and pairs up with bright Venus on March 3.

Mercury will continue to rise until March 15, when it will be furthest from the Sun, making it easier to spot.

If you want to see the rocky world, don’t wait too long. It will quickly drop and by the end of the month it will be lost within the glare of the sun once again.

This month there will be another blue moon. When two full moons occur in a month, the second one is called a blue moon. This month’s happen on March 1 and March 31.

These are rare. Two in one year — there was one in January — is even rarer. The last time it occurred was 2010.

Here are March stargazing events, which are listed in the 2018 Hamilton Amateur Astronomers calendar.

March 5: Sunlight reflecting off dust particles in the solar system, known as zodiacal light, can be seen in the western evening sky from a dark location for the next two weeks.

March 7: Moon above Jupiter at dawn.