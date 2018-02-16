Over the last number of months, a group of dedicated community members has been organizing a Winona-wide neighbourhood watch group. The group was formed in an effort to bring the community together to help deter crime and vandalism in Winona Neighbourhoods. Representatives from the group will be on hand at the annual Easter Egg Hunt on March 31 in Winona Park. We look forward to meeting you there.

Funding for sidewalks that lead to the new Winona Costco has recently been approved. The sidewalks will be constructed on Winona Road, from Benziger Lane to Baseline Road, which includes the Winona Road QEW overpass. In addition, new sidewalks will be constructed on Fifty Road, north of the QEW, which will connect existing sidewalks to the QEW overpass. The Fifty Road overpass will also receive new sidewalks, which will complete the link to the Winona Crossings shopping centre. These new sidewalks will allow a safe and accessible way for residents on both sides of the highway to reach the new Winona Crossing shopping centre. The next step in this process is for designs to be submitted to the Ministry of Transportation for approval. Stay tuned for updates on the project.

Land has been acquired and funding has been approved for a new bypass road north of the QEW and east of Winona Road, which will connect North Service Road to Baseline road. This bypass will alleviate traffic congestion through nearby residential neighbourhoods and provide a quick and easy access to the North Service Road.

Here’s a reminder that “slow down, safety zone” signs are available at the Stoney Creek Municipal Service Centre (777 Hwy. 8 at Jones Road). These signs are free; however, a $2 donation to the food bank is appreciated. The service centre is also able to provide new blue boxes and compost bins if you are in need and also has staff available to help with purchasing dog licences, burn permits, and marriage licences, among other services.