Monster zoning changes often take monstrous time to engage with residents to get their feedback before making sound public policy.

Such is the case with the proposed changes to our zoning bylaw affecting large homes in mature neighbourhoods — often referred to as monster homes.

You may recall that in September 2016, I held two information sessions around proposed changes to new-home construction in mature residential areas. On March 20, we will know the answer to that public engagement, as staff from policy planning and zoning bylaw reform will present a draft bylaw outlining options for council to consider before a final decision is made in April.

I encourage you to tune in online to the planning committee meeting or contact my office for a copy of the report.

I don’t want to discourage people from building their dream homes in Ancaster, but I want controls in place that respect the character of the neighbourhood and the privacy of neighbours.

Prior to Christmas, I wrote about the ward boundaries affecting our city and how disappointed I was that the Ontario Municipal Board unnecessarily interfered in altering how your community is governed. Well, we have exhausted all appeals to overturn their decision.

In the next municipal election, the new Ward 12 will feature a significant increase in land mass, the northern boundary west of Shaver Road goes from highways 403 to 8. I will be looking forward to representing residents in such rural areas as Copetown, Jerseyville, Lynden, Troy, Orkney and Sheffield. I will lose areas like Scenic Woods, Old Mohawk Road and east of Stonechurch Road to the new Ward 14 representative.

As always, if you need to reach me for any reason, please contact my office at city hall at 905-546-2704 or by email at lloyd.ferguson@hamilton.ca.

— Lloyd Ferguson is the Ancaster councillor.