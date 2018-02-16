Thank you to the many residents who participated in our public meeting to introduce new projects to shape Dundas for the future. If you missed it, please feel free to come to the followup town hall meetings where you will learn more and participate in discussions about Dundas, the development of updated Downtown Dundas Design Guidelines and a Dundas Node Secondary Plan. If you have suggestions or comments, or wish to be informed of the next meeting, please email me at shapedundas@gmail.com.

It’s February, and the first property tax instalment is due by Feb. 28. Remember that the Dundas Municipal Service Centre (Dundas Town Hall) will be open this Friday, Feb. 23, and staff will be on-hand to accept payments. Property taxes are billed twice per year. The interim tax bill is mailed in February with instalments due on the last business day in February and April. The final tax bill is mailed in June with instalments due on the last business day in June and September. Your interim tax bill is calculated by taking 50 per cent of your previous year’s total taxes Levied, plus any balance on the account as of the billing date.

Residents should have started to receive their 2018 recycling and garbage guide with 12 green trash tags. They are delivered via Canada Post and are effective as of April 1. If you have not received them by March 1, call my office at 905-546-3190.

The Hamilton Fire Department would like to know how residents feel about the services they are providing. If you wish to participate, please take the survey www.hamilton.ca/emergency-services/fire.