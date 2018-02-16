As of March 12, 2018, the Stoney Creek Garden Club and Horticultural Society will no longer meet at the Royal Canadian Legion, Battlefield Branch 622 on King Street in Stoney Creek.
Instead meetings will be held just a short distance away, at the Church Of Our Saviour the Redeemer, 25 Lake Ave. S.
Only the venue is changing. Meetings will continue to be on the second Monday, from January to June, September, November and the first Monday in October at 7 p.m.
We are leaving the Legion because the rent was raised 100 per cent. As a fairly small, non-profit, we could not afford to pay this increase.
We have some very interesting speakers lined up for the rest of the year. On March 12, Stacey Hickman, an entomologist, will speak about backyard bugs, the good, the bad and the ugly. Stacey is an informative and entertaining speaker.
Yearly memberships are $15 or $20 for a family. The meeting fee for non-members is $2.
The Stoney Creek Garden Club and Horticultural Society currently serves members from Hamilton, Stoney Creek and surrounding areas. The Society is an affiliate of the Ontario Horticultural Association, District Six, a Carolinian District.
- Liz Chapple is president of the Stoney Creek Garden Club and Horticultural Society.
