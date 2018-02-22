Hamilton has always had an uncertain relationship with its entertainment facilities.

FirstOntario Centre, FirstOntario Hall, and the Hamilton Convention Centre were built in the 1970s and 1980s to create an image that the city could be an important destination point. However, that bout of hubris came at a substantial cost to the taxpayers.

That changed slightly in 2013 when Spectra Venue Management and the Carmen’s Group took over the facilities’ operations from the former Hamilton Entertainment and Facilities Inc. For the first time Hamilton was benefiting from having a professional organization book audience-pleasing entertainment without losing its proverbial shirt. The move, according to staff and councillors, has proved financially beneficial.

But as the five-year agreement ends its run at the end of this year, a new curtain needs to rise on how the city manages its entertainment facilities. And it needs to happen so the community benefits from any redevelopment proposal, not just the private developers.

The financial reality is stark when it comes to the aging facilities. It will cost at least $45 million in repairs to Hamilton’s three facilities, money the city doesn’t have. Councillors recently approved spending $4.3 million to replace broken escalators and elevators at FirstOntario Centre in 2018. Another $2 million will go toward fixing the falling bricks outside the convention centre.

Hamilton officials recently endure comments from Hamilton Bulldogs owner Michael Andlauer criticizing the city for its slow response to replacing FirstOntario Centre, which was built in 1985 in the hopeless dream of landing an NHL franchise.

The Carmen’s Group recently started a dialogue with the city that would mean redeveloping the entire entertainment precinct in the downtown core. Proposed ideas, lifted from the city’s own $500,000 offer to Amazon, include redeveloping the Barton-Tiffany lands and incorporating them into an entertainment district that includes a revamped arena that would actually establish a destination place for tourists and residents alike.

A possible consortium of influential Hamilton players is taking shape to force councillors to make a decision on the future of the city’s downtown entertainment core. Their initial shot across the bow was the unsolicited $240,000 report that recommends spending $68-million to renovate the arena, or a complete $250-million option to rebuild it.

It is only the opening salvo of what will be an intense, long drawn out but hopefully worthwhile endeavour to ultimately reimagine Hamilton’s entertainment facilities for a new chapter in the city’s economic development future.