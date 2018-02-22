Of all the events I attended each year on behalf of Hamilton Community News, the John C. Holland awards has to be among my favourites. And of all the inspiring stories told that night, the best are about the amazing youth who, despite their ages, have already done so much for Hamilton and beyond.
I was honoured to be able to co-present the Rev. George Horton Scholarship (which we helped sponsor) to Vivica LeTang. She is an honour roll student and athlete who has worked with the Pathways to Education program at the North Hamilton Community Health Centre and helped raise money for Haiti.
Not bad for someone still in high school.
LeTang was joined by seven other exceptional young people from the city’s black community who were recognized for their good works.
Angelique DeSouza is involved in the preforming arts and volunteers at Food4Kids, ClearView Kigers and Hamilton City Ballet.
Sharon Nwamadi is a member of the Student Representative Assembly at McMaster University and hopes to work in public health.
Kudakwashe Chakanyuka is an aspiring engineer who is member of her school’s diversity committee, participates in bullying awareness activities.
Kayonne Christy is the founding chair of the race, racialization and racism committee; the Race Climate Study at McMaster University.
Chigwe Worenwu is active in her school community working with Free the Children, Life Chair and March for Life.
Joelsa Domingos helped co-ordinate a pilgrimage Walk with Christ, Justice for the Poor that raised $130,000 for children in the Dominican Republic, Haiti and Uganda.
Alec Purnell is a track and field leader and a five-time OFSAA medallist. His volunteerism includes working with Senequip, an organization that helps youth in Senegal.
Congratulations to all the winners. You do us all proud.
— Gordon Cameron is group managing editor for Hamilton Community News.
