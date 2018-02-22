Of all the events I attended each year on behalf of Hamilton Community News, the John C. Holland awards has to be among my favourites. And of all the inspiring stories told that night, the best are about the amazing youth who, despite their ages, have already done so much for Hamilton and beyond.

I was honoured to be able to co-present the Rev. George Horton Scholarship (which we helped sponsor) to Vivica LeTang. She is an honour roll student and athlete who has worked with the Pathways to Education program at the North Hamilton Community Health Centre and helped raise money for Haiti.

Not bad for someone still in high school.

LeTang was joined by seven other exceptional young people from the city’s black community who were recognized for their good works.