Re: Dundas property proposed for townhouse development.

I appreciate the opportunity for engaged citizens of Dundas to comment on the proposal for this interesting property at 264 Governor’s Rd.

Many times I have driven by this 1.6-acre oasis and neighbourhood landmark surrounded by an area of significant urban density. Would it not be innovative and visionary for city planners to consider this property as an asset as it stands, and simply revitalize it?

A new and spacious home could be built in the current footprint; the barn could become a wonderful two-storey play area for children, or a studio workshop, or even a man cave. The creative person could also certainly envision similar appropriate uses for the smaller outbuildings, even if they need repair.

The property already features healthy, mature deciduous and evergreen trees, and even fruit trees, fertile soil for vegetable and flower gardens, and a vibrant rose hedge fronting the street, all features which add to the esthetics and air quality of the community.

I commend the efforts of city staff to “strengthen, protect and preserve the character of Dundas,” in spite of provincial pressures. Although proposed, this property, as yet it seems, has not been mandated to be forever submerged beneath cement, and thus deserves thoughtful consideration or reconsideration.

Do five two- and three-storey buildings condensed into this space validate the above sentiments and vision/mission?

Florence Acres

Dundas

