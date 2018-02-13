Re: Keep your GPS, give me a map instead, Feb. 1

I agree with managing editor Gordon Cameron’s column about GPS versus maps.

There is nothing nicer than to lay maps on a table and study mountains, rivers, deserts and cities.

I have used maps and still do when travelling, especially in countries we are not familiar with, including Hungary, Poland, Czechoslovakia, Spain and Portugal.

You can buy these detailed maps for $15 and they show every dirt road and small ponds. I believe GPS only shows the area where you are driving. Some people have landed in lakes or dead-end road.

The Canadian Automobile Association has new very detailed maps of southern and southwestern Ontario for members, free.

These new maps are really great. Give me a map any time ... goes for city maps, too.

Keep on mapping.

Raymond Braun

Dundas