It would seem that privacy is dead.

In an effort to protect ourselves from nefarious criminals, Hamilton city council and police officials are enthusiastically endorsing an idea to use camera footage from private residents and commercial buildings to help officers patrol our public streets and sidewalks.

It isn’t just Hamilton officials who are becoming hooked on video surveillance to capture criminals. It is a product of a global society that is ready, willing and able to share images, regardless of whether they violate privacy guidelines.

The days of installing red-light cameras to catch vehicles running traffic lights seem quaint by comparison.

When those cameras were installed, there were cries of “Big Brother is watching you” and visual imagery of George Orwell’s dystopian masterpiece 1984.

Now, more than 2.5 trillion images are shared or stored on the Internet each year. By 2020, telecommunications companies estimate 6.1 billion people will have phones able to take pictures. In one year alone, 106 million new surveillance cameras are sold.

Today, Hamilton — like most municipalities — is awash in cameras tracking, photographing and targeting individuals as they go about their business. Police and councillors argue it is about public safety, but there has yet to be any study that recommends more cameras means less crime.

But, beyond municipal cameras — including those installed last year to no fanfare to keep watch on people in the city hall forecourt — people are photographed or under surveillance almost on a constant basis once they step foot outside their home. More than three million ATMs around the planet watch customers take and deposit their money; tens of thousands of cameras known as automatic number plate recognition devices keep tabs on vehicles; the ever-growing number of drones used by private and public organizations keep an eye on society; and unsuspecting citizens have been and will be captured by facial-recognition technology where our control over our image is non-existent. And then there are the satellites that watch the entire world.

However, this is only the beginning of an expanding technological revolution with the goal to track, target, investigate and protect.

Some of the technology can be used for positive purposes, such as capturing criminals and providing a safety environment.