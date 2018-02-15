I recently watched the film The Post, and every time I see scenes depicting newsrooms from a bygone age, I’m left marvelling at how much the job has changed. Their computers were typewriters, their delete key was Wite-Out, their internet, stacks and stacks of reference books strewn around the office.

Being too young to have experienced those days first hand, I’ve often wondered how much harder it would be to do my job without the electronic tools I’ve come to rely on.

Well, I got a partial answer last week when the internet (and phones) at HCN world headquarters went down.

What we all quickly realized was just how much of our basic work required us to be online. Reporters couldn’t file their stories or photos. The website couldn’t be updated. Email couldn’t be accessed (unless your work address was tied into your cellphone). It left the entire department at a quandary as to what we could do.

Some of us went home to work, while others finished off stories, planned for the week and even searched their computers for old photos that could be handy in the future.

For myself, I relished the opportunity to knock off a few projects that I’d been meaning to get to, but never had time for. Much to my chagrin, I soon realized that I didn’t have all the information I needed, and the only place I could get it was, you guessed it, online.

The experience made me realize just how ingrained using the internet is in my editorial process. Even as I was writing this column I found myself reaching for my mouse and thinking: “Oh, I should check ... No, wait ...”

It’s amazing how much I’ve taken internet access for granted and underappreciated the sheer volume of information I can access with a few key strokes and the click of a mouse. A simple search that took Woodward and Bernstein hours or even days I can do in a matter of seconds.

And while there is a certain romanticism that comes with the idea of an old-time newsroom, I think I’ll stick with my computer and internet, thanks.

— Gordon Cameron is group managing editor for Hamilton Community News.

