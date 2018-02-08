I’m pleased to announce that my Constituency Youth Council’s Food Drive has now turned into an annual event. Youth Council members are working hard to organize the second annual food drive in support of Hamilton Food Share.

For some families, it’s a real struggle to make ends meet and have enough money for groceries. Programs such as the Canada Child Benefit help relieve some pressure and food banks also play a role in making sure those most in need can eat a balanced meal.

Last year, the Youth Council raised more than 6,500 pounds of food to help our community and this year, they’re hoping to collect even more. Food collection from schools, businesses and organizations is underway and concludes with door-to-door collection Feb. 24 in some Stoney Creek neighbourhoods. For more information, check my Facebook page or website. The Youth Council is looking for more volunteers to get involved.

On another note, our government is delivering on what we committed to do, which is offering better support for veterans and their families. The nine veteran’s support offices closed by the previous government have been reopened and a 10th has been added, with 460 new employees hired to improve services to veterans.

The Liberal government has announced a plan for a Veteran’s Pension for Life. This monthly, tax-free payment for life means better support for ill and injured veterans.

Our Pension for Life plan includes tax-free financial compensation, with the choice of monthly payments for life, to recognize pain and suffering caused by a service-related disability; a maximum monthly amount of $2,650 for those most severely disabled; income replacement for Veterans who are experiencing barriers returning to work after military service at 90 percent of their pre-release salary, as well as services and benefits to help Veterans in a wide-range of areas, including education, employment, and physical and mental health.

This announcement means a 25-year-old Veteran who is 100 per cent disabled would see their monthly support increase by over $1,700 from 2015. For a 50-year-old Veteran who is 100 percent disabled, their monthly support would now be almost $9,000.

-Bob Bratina is MP for Hamilton East-Stoney Creek