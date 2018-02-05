While the senior Trudeau famously flaunted his disdain for the Queen and “brought our Constitution home” in order to more fully break from our British heritage, there is a certain irony in seeing his son acting like a monarch.

Of course, this father and son team are privileged birds of a feather. Just look at the ethics violations, taxpayer-funded nanny services and the “first m’lady’s” need for a staff to manage her taxing duties, and we know these are entitled people.

Their disdain is actually directed at traditions and rule of law. Pierre Trudeau was ultimately a well-heeled hippy who felt morally superior to those he was elected to serve. Justin too clearly sees himself as our moral better. State power for any leftist is not wrong — it just needs to be in the right (left) hands.

Case in point, once elected to lead the federal Liberals, Justin established by royal proclamation that no Liberal candidate can hold a pro-life position. Not satisfied to limit this decree to his own party, he has mandated that only those who favour abortion can receive money taken from taxpayers to fund summer students.

Any time we see a politician willing to impose an ideology so forcefully, we can be sure this is merely the opening salvo.

Let’s be crystal clear — this is not Trudeau defending the rights of women but insinuating his personal standards over others. It might be surprising to know that vast numbers of women believe that killing children in utero is wrong.

Christian conservatives in public office consistently relent to the notion that they are to leave their core principles out of government (explaining why it has become a cesspool of corruption and abuse). Where are the “liberal” voices telling their patriarchal leader that manufacturing consent via white male privilege is wrong?

Tom Bartlett

Dundas



