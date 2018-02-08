In 1995 the House of Commons officially recognized February as Black History Month, followed years later by the Senate in 2008.

Ontario finally proclaimed February as Black History Month in 2016 to recognize black Canadians and their struggle against slavery, racism and inequality.

But since the declarations, questions persist: Why celebrate a great culture only one month of the year — the shortest one at that? And have we not moved beyond black history? The answer is as complicated as Canada’s own hidden history of race and culture.

The great American intellectual W.E.B. Dubois, who wrote the landmark book, The Souls of Black Folk, believed that understanding was a starting point to improvement. “Education is the development of power and ideal,” he said.

For too long the history of African Canadians have been subjugated to the prevailing European historical account. The struggle and achievements of Canada’s African community have often been shunted aside to a corner of a classroom. Over the years, African Canadian communities have taken advantage of the celebratory nature of Black History Month. It has become a time to honour, remember, applaud the activism, tell personal stories and explain the struggle of racism in Canadian society. But as Patricia Wright, a Hamilton educator said recently during the kickoff to Hamilton’s celebration of Black History Month, it is time to move beyond the single narrative stories.

Black history is the history of all peoples, of all origins. Within the black community there are more than just stories about removing the chains of slavery. There are the stories about personal drama, education, inequality, family diaspora, politics, sports and achievement.

Hamiltonians should honour its own historical people as Sandy Bell, Hamilton’s first African Canadian elected public school board trustee; or Gerry Bell, Canada’s first black airman; Lincoln Alexander, the first African Canadian elected to the House of Commons; and Matthew Green, becoming the first African Canadian elected, in 2014, to Hamilton council.

As Hamiltonians rightly celebrate those achievements of historical firsts, all communities should adopt a more inclusive dialogue and talk about how to create a more inclusive future for our children.

As Canadians we should celebrate the excellence and open dialogue with the city’s many communities during Black History Month, and throughout the year.