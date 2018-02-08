I’m not always kind to companies who try to gain free publicity by attaching their name to a worthy cause. It’s not that I don’t appreciate the money or the awareness they might generate, but a lot of it smacks of being a pure marketing ploy rather than a practical way to help.

Bell Canada’s Let’s Talk Day, which took place last week, is a glaring exception to that trend. The campaign not only raises money for mental health programs across the country, but encourages people to share their personal stories in an effort to destigmatize what has been too often seen as personal weakness rather than a condition that requires help.

Starting a conversation about mental health is hard. We all have our own ideas of how the world sees us and it can be hard to risk our cherished self-image by opening up about our history of postpartum depression or social anxiety disorder. That concern over a perceived loss of status keeps many people who would benefit from sharing their struggles with friends and family from talking about it.

It doesn’t help that mental illnesses can also be invisible to even the people closest to us. Earlier this year a football player at Washington State University who was described to Sports Illustrated’s Bruce Feldman as being “one of the most outgoing kids on the team who was always smiling,” took his own life. The whole community was in shock because people had no idea that he was in such pain.