Heritage Day Awards Ceremony will be held on Saturday, Feb. 24 at City Hall, 71 Main St. W., from 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., with local heritage associations displaying interpretive panels in the foyer. From 12:30-1:30 p.m., volunteer awards will be presented in council chambers with a reception and light refreshments. Come and see the rich history and heritage we are privileged to have around us and celebrate the achievements of those who work hard to preserve it.

Ongoing traffic concerns on Grays Road have been on my radar for some time. I am pleased to advise that a pedestrian crossover has been approved for this year on Grays Road at the intersection of Federal Street. This will be the installation of ladder crosswalk markings, "stop for pedestrians" signs, beacons and/or flashing lights.

Recently, council approved a three-year pilot, Deferral of Property Taxes for Seniors and Low Income Persons with Disabilities Program. Subject to the criteria being met, a resident would see the full deferral of the property taxes with interest until the property is sold. Particulars will be provided in the Guide to Your 2018 Final Property Tax Bill, sent out in mid-May/June.

On a cautionary note, residents have been calling regarding Revenue Canada Agency calls demanding account information and payments. I too received an e-mail and call. These are a HOAX. DO NOT respond. Revenue Canada does not make contact with a taxpayer in this fashion. Do not release account or financial information to anyone by computer or phone unless you absolutely know who you are dealing with.