Since amalgamation, we’ve been saddled with poor city management and the continued waste of taxpayers’ money. Who, besides me, thinks it’s time Hamilton took a new approach to finally voting in energetic and responsible Hamiltonians for only a two-term limit who can focus intelligently on managing this city’s needs and priorities?

As our previous mayor, Bob Bratina, said, the problem with the city is it’s run by the Old Boys club. Years later, what has changed? There are a couple new faces, but we’re still stuck with the same Old Boys club predictable results.

Some of our recycled councillors think of their jobs as cash for life, a bottomless taxpayer money pit. They toss around our tax dollars like it is confetti and don’t think twice about asking for more.

Lately, Coun. Sam Merulla proved this fact by not being able to read the red numbers at the bottom of our debt-riddled city budget. He suggested free transit for everyone as a good idea. Why stop with bus fares, councillor? How about free gasoline for everyone in rural Hamilton who doesn’t have access to a bus?