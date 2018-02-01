Former U.S. president John F. Kennedy once said, “our progress as a nation can be no swifter than our progress in education. The human mind is our fundamental resource.” I could not agree more.

That is why I was so pleased to recently join the Grade 4 and 5 students at C.H. Bray Elementary School in Ancaster, along with public school board chair Todd White, Catholic school board chair Pat Daly, trustees Alex Johnstone and Tony Perri, to announce more than $30 million of new provincial funding right here in Hamilton for the construction of two new elementary schools and additions being built on three others.

C.H. Bray Elementary School in the heart of downtown Ancaster is getting a new replacement school, accommodating almost 500 students. As well, St. Patrick Catholic Elementary School in Hamilton’s downtown core will be rebuilt.

Several additions and renovations will take place at other schools throughout our community, including Beverly Central elementary in Troy, Ancaster Senior Public School and Mount Albion elementary in Stoney Creek.