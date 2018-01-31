The past three years have been an exciting time to represent the communities of Wards 9 and 10. There has been a flurry of activity in our Stoney Creek schools, with more to come. As the area’s trustee for the Hamilton-Wentworth District School Board, it’s my pleasure to bring an update on the current and future investments.

In Ward 9, the Board received Ministry of Education funding last year for an addition to Collegiate Avenue School, instead of the board’s preferred option of a new school. In December, Trustees requested that the ministry allow the board to "hold" this initial funding. This would let the board reapply for the remainder of the funding needed to build a new school.

The board’s recently adopted benchmark strategies have resulted in substantial renewal work in upper Stoney Creek, starting with Mount Albion School last summer. Plans are underway for gym expansion and specialized learning spaces at Billy Green School, beginning in the summer of 2018. Saltfleet District High School will be the recipient of a new track and sports field in the next year or so.

The board is currently awaiting final municipal approvals to begin construction of the new school in Summit Park.

In Ward 10, over $25 million is being invested in our schools over the next few years. This is the single biggest public investment in our community in a generation. This past summer, work began on $2.5 million in upgrades for Orchard Park Secondary School, including new state-of-the-art science labs, work in both gymnasiums, upgrades to the library/learning commons, cafeteria and main office. Planning is underway for the replacement of the sports field and track.

This fall, construction is scheduled to begin on the new $11.5 million Eastdale replacement school. This new school will eventually bring together the Eastdale and Mountain View school communities, and will feature historical architectural elements from each of these schools. When the new school opens, Eastdale will be the permanent site of French Immersion in Stoney Creek, and I’m excited that this program will finally be available in our community.

The Memorial School community will be learning the details of its new $12 million replacement school shortly. Fortunately for the community, the property is big enough for the new school to be built, while students continue their studies in the current building.

Lastly, for parents in either part of Stoney Creek, please plan to attend the Summer Student Experiences Showcase on Feb. 13 at the education centre. The showcase will feature displays from a variety of free and low-cost summer learning and experiential opportunities for children and youth, and will operate between 6 and 8 p.m.

If you have questions or concerns about these, or any other issues affecting our Stoney Creek Schools, please email me at jsbeatti@hwdsb.on.ca or call 289-339-9666.

— Jeff Beattie is trustee for Wards 9 and 10, with the Hamilton-Wentworth District School Board.