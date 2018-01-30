This winter has proven to be a roller-coaster ride of weather conditions. While we humans might find these conditions challenging, our little winged warriors must work even harder to stay nourished, healthy and alive.
That’s when we can step in and provide an energy-boosting treat, right in our own backyard.
Whether you design a garden full of plants and trees bearing fruit, berries and seeds or offer feeding stations, birds should flock to your property, provided there are trees and shrubs that afford safe zones and protection. When native foods are scarce, birds will search out alternatives to their standard diets.
As you plan your landscaping for next season, consider a few of the following plants:
Deciduous trees: Crabapple, sumac, serviceberry, nannyberry, birch.
Evergreen: Juniper. For protection, use spruce, pine or cedar.
Shrubs: Winterberry, burning bush, holly, rose, viburnum varieties.
Perennials: Coneflower, Rudbeckia, Gaillardia, sunflower.
Grasses: Varieties that carry strong seed heads, for example, Miscanthus.
Also consider a few of the following ideas for artificial feeding.
Feeding stations
Seeds and feed are available at hardware, grocery or specialty stores. Common varieties are nyjer, sunflower, millet, safflower, cracked corn and peanut. Choose varieties specific to birds in your area. Provide fresh water using a small heater designed for cold weather use. Always insert into a clean bird bath.
There are numerous styles of bird feeders on the market. Choose from suet cages to fly-through feeders. If squirrels are an issue, purchase the squirrel-proof varieties. Consider building your own from small sections of log (generally three to five inches thick). Drill holes and fill with suet and seed. Add rustproof wire and hang from a sturdy tree branch.
If you're not sure how to get started, try this simple and inexpensive feeder: wash an empty cardboard milk container. Cut it down to approximately two inches tall. Poke two small holes on opposite sides and feed a sturdy coated wire through and twist tight to secure, leaving enough wire for hanging purposes. Add a mix of wild bird seed and hang on a secure branch. It’s an easy introduction to feeding without the cost.
Take time this winter to design a great landscape plan for your property so that you can create a special place for your feathered friends. Consider contracting a professional designer to assist you with a wild bird-friendly property. The end result may just have you amazed as pretty wild birds eventually grace your front and backyard throughout the year.
Sherry Hayes is a part-time writer, an award-winning landscape designer and owner of Landscaping With Style, a design firm in Stoney Creek. For more information on design planning and consultations, visit landscapingwithstyle.on.ca or call 905-574-7606.
