This winter has proven to be a roller-coaster ride of weather conditions. While we humans might find these conditions challenging, our little winged warriors must work even harder to stay nourished, healthy and alive.

That’s when we can step in and provide an energy-boosting treat, right in our own backyard.

Whether you design a garden full of plants and trees bearing fruit, berries and seeds or offer feeding stations, birds should flock to your property, provided there are trees and shrubs that afford safe zones and protection. When native foods are scarce, birds will search out alternatives to their standard diets.

As you plan your landscaping for next season, consider a few of the following plants: