When it comes to finding where I need to go, I like to do things the old fashion way. No GPS for me, give me a map and some directions written on a scrap of paper and I’m good to go.

Granted, it doesn’t always go smoothly. There have been several times where my preferred method of navigation has gotten me so irretrievably lost that I’ve had to resort either to my phone or (horror of horrors) ask someone for directions.

For the most part the system goes well. When I’m going someplace new I’ll not only write the directions down turn-by-turn, but also study the map to familiarize myself with the area so I’m able to tell if I’ve gone too far and how to get myself back on track if I do.

I’ve hung on to the old ways, not because I’m some anti-technology activist (although I’m not overly keen on some tech company knowing where I am every minute of every day), but because I love maps.

Maps have always intrigued me. As a kid I could look at them for hours and imaginatively wonder what places like Owen Sound or Moose Factory were really like. I would sometimes curl up with a road atlas and plan trips around North America, not even with any particular destination or attraction in mind, but rather just because that part of the country caught my fancy. That sort of exploratory desire has never left me, which is why on my last vacation I put close to 1,500 km on my rental cars and visited five different states.

I also find historical maps quite romantic. They tell the tale of how cities, countries and even continents change over time. Sometimes the changes were for better, other times for worse, but each map gives me a snapshot into a world that no longer exists, yet was the everyday reality for those who lived in those places at those times.

I confess that many of the maps I use these days to plan my routine travels are of the online variety, but give me a full tank of gas and a printed road map and I’m a happy man.

