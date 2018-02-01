Hamilton councillors were shell-shocked to discover that area conservation authorities are jacking up their levy apportionment by an extra $2.4 million for 2018.

For any community, having to pay another $2.4 million would be a financial body blow, but for Hamilton it’s also kicking somebody when they are down. Hamilton already pays most of the budget for the Hamilton Conservation Authority, which is over $4.3 million this year.

Prior to amalgamation, during the reign of the Hamilton-Wentworth Region, Conservation Halton, the Grand River Conservation Authority and the Niagara Peninsula Conservation Authority billed the municipality based upon its formula for tax assessments in Glanbrook, Flamborough and Ancaster where all of their watersheds are located.

After amalgamation, all three authorities decided in a 2001 that assessing the entire City of Hamilton would result in an unreasonable tripling of the levy, and it was decided to keep the existing levy at preamalgamation levels.

But in 2015, the Niagara Peninsula Conservation Authority decided it was time to forego the agreement and tax the assessment for the entire city. The result was an increase from over $500,000 to about $1.2 million. Hamilton appealed, but a provincial agency, Mining and Lands Commissioner, rejected it. The decision prompted Grand River and Conservation Halton to also ignore the agreement and implement the current tax assessment.

It means the Grand River assessment for the city will jump this year by 427 per cent from $263,000 to $1.38 million.

Under the letter of the law, as it is ambiguously worded in regulation 670, the conservation authorities are within their levy rights. However, as board members and authority staff acknowledge the unfairness of the situation, Hamilton taxpayers will be absorbing an unnecessary financial burden.

For too long now how conservation authorities funding has been based on an unreliable tax assessment formula. Why should the entire City of Hamilton be assessed to pay for the watershed — even though there is no watershed in Hamilton, Dundas or Stoney Creek areas?

As the crazy increases in levy apportionments attest, the provincial government must intervene to establish clear guidelines on how to properly fund conservation authorities while providing relief to overburden municipalities who have done nothing to deserve the extra financial hardship.