Whether protesting for workers’ rights or talking with local community groups, no doubt, January has been a busy month. There is a lot to be positive about here in our community of Hamilton East and Stoney Creek.

However, as of late there has been something that has really been irritating me: pension security for former Sears employees. If you know me, you know that I have always been a passionate advocate for the rights of pensioners. That probably has a lot to do with my Stelco upbringing.

Well, if experience has taught me anything, it is that Sears pensioners, through no fault of their own, are going to be the victims of slashed benefits. It is a terrible reality that no hard working individual should have to face. Yet, here we are. The clock looks as if it has run out.

But here is the thing. Sears advocates are suggesting it’s not over just yet. The SCRG, which is a Sears Canada Retiree Association, has long been pushing the Ontario Government to address the Sears situation. Due to the fact that the Sears pension is based in Ontario, the Ontario Government has a lot of power over how Sears retirees have and will be treated. Prior to the Sears collapse, the SCRG formally approached the provincial government on many occasions with proposals to effectively protect Sears pensions. However, for reasons that are beyond me, this provincial government did not listen to those ideas, and here we sit in very troubled waters.

After hearing from the SCRG, I was disappointed that the premier had not met with them. To respond to her inaction, I penned a letter to Premier Wynne with a simple ask: meet with Sears retirees and SCRG to hear out their proposals.

The reality is that this could make all the difference. If the government were to take it upon themselves to seek out solutions, rather than to hide the problem under the rug, Sears pensioners might get the financial relief they need.

This is not just about Sears pensioners; it’s about all pensioners. Our government needs to be receptive and innovative in finding ways to ensure that everyone receives the retirement benefits for which they worked so hard.

