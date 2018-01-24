I find it not in the least surprising that now that we are in the midst of a provincial election, there is an unprecedented increase in the number of Ontario government ads on TV, radio and the general media under the guise of “public information.”

The fact that the Liberal government brought in rules to eliminate self-promotional government advertising has not deterred them from authorizing this slew of obvious self promotion, confident in the fact that the auditor general would not object as they have also eliminated the auditor general’s authority to veto such government propaganda.

These ads are nothing more than blatant self promotion, at a cost of millions of dollars to the taxpayer, in an effort to influence voters.

Remember taxpayers ... (once again) this is your money they are wasting.