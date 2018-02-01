Looking at the drawings and detailed plans of the multimillion dollar development proposal by Sonoma Homes in the cafeteria at St. Jean de Brebeuf high school last week, one would be hard-pressed to come away unimpressed.

Problem is, the developer wants to plunk down two eight-storey condominium towers and two 11-storey condominium towers beside a small sea of mostly single family homes at the corner of Upper Sherman and Acadia Drive next to Billy Sherring Park in the Butler neighbourhood.

It’s hard to think of a development that could be further out of character with that community. Perhaps a large castle with a moat and a tower for prisoners?

Those prisoners might include some of the 200 or so area residents who attended the community information session at Brebeuf, most of whom voiced their displeasure with the Sonoma’s plan.

And who can blame them? Their lives are about to undergo a systemic change.

Instead of having an unobstructed view of Bill Sherring Park, many of the residents will be looking at a four-headed condo tower monstrosity that will change the landscape of the community forever.

They will also have to get used to the fact that people living in the upper floors of the towers will be able to peer into their backyards, albeit from 15 to 22.5 metres away.

Imagine how busy that area is going to be with 489 new condo units plus traffic generated when the new Henderson high school down the road opens in a few years.

We know developers want to maximize profits and this project will clearly do that, but why in the name of good planning can’t Sonoma Homes come up with a development that is less intensive and more in keeping of what currently exists in that neighbourhood?

Yes, there is a provincially driven push for urban intensification, but does it have to be this extreme?