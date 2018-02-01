When I started writing this monthly Mountain heritage column four-and-a-half years ago, I knew there was an abundance of material to draw upon.

Having written four Mountain heritage books, my problem was organizing the subjects into interesting stories.

The City of Hamilton tourism and culture division helped by providing a report entitled, "Naming Residential Neighbourhoods.” It showed how neighbourhood names were chosen to associate them with the founding and early growth of Hamilton. That is where my research began.

I noticed in the Dec. 7 Hamilton Spectator that a councillor wanted to recognize Bob Morrow, Hamilton's longest serving mayor (1982-2000), by naming the city hall forecourt in his honour.

Deep in my memory, I recalled that Morrow could trace his Mountain ancestry to his great-great-grandfather, John William Kerr, who arrived in Hamilton from Ireland in 1850.

He eventually found work with the Great Western Railway. Then, in 1854, he received a Crown grant of 100 acres on the Mountain brow between today's Upper Gage and Upper Ottawa. In 1855, he built a beautiful regency-style cottage and became a productive mixed farmer (livestock/fruit).

When I visited the site last month, I discovered that the city's tourism and culture division had installed a heritage plaque last November recognizing John Kerr's appointment as the first Fisheries Overseer of Upper Canada in 1864.

The plaque marks the site where, in 1860, John Kerr built the first east Mountain access road with the help of three labourers.

It ran from his farm lane down the escarpment, past the Hamilton Water Works reservoir to Ottawa Street. Despite all that history, the neighbourhood is not called Kerr Hill but Sunninghill, a developer's promotional choice.

Mountain Memories, written by historian Robert Williamson for the Hamilton Mountain Heritage Society, appears monthly.