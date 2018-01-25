I was at a party recently where a friend of mine was showing off a photo of her teenage self and telling the world how embarrassed she was about the way she looked.

True, in the photo she was making a bit of an odd face like she was about to sneeze, but as for the way she looked, she had nothing to be embarrassed about.

Looking back at our past is such a tricky thing. We can always find instances we were better, smarter, thinner, more talented and happier than we are today. However, the door swings both ways and there are moments in our personal histories that we wouldn’t revisit for love or money.

The past is funny because it’s simultaneously something that you carry with you everyday, yet it’s not something you can ever change. Your past made you who you are, and while you’re not necessarily that person anymore, the you you were at 14 informs the you you are at 41.

And it’s not always the big decisions or life moments that shape you the most. When I was five-years-old I made one of my oldest friends by walking down the street and knocking on a random door. I don’t recall what attracted me to that particular house, but it was a whim that paid off.

Of course, not every decision in my life has worked out that well and I find that it’s my regrets that both keep me humble and push me to be a better person.

While we all have things in our lives that we’d like to do differently if we had the chance, I think if we weighed it against what we might lose for not having those experiences, most of us would end up with a very short list. Would you be willing to exchange the thing you like best about yourself for the chance at a do-over?

As embarrassed she was at how she looked in that photo, I somehow doubt that my friend would risk changing her entire life for the sake of impressing her future self.

After all, that photo made her what she is today.

— Gordon Cameron is group managing editor for Hamilton Community News.

