In an effort to create efficient, streamlined, well-oiled meetings where councillors can debate, argue and vote on contentious and sometimes not-so-contentious issues, Hamilton council voted last week to set a five-minute time limit on how long they talk.

Big deal.

Of the many Ontario municipal councils, Hamilton has to be at the top of the list for bloated dialogue, argumentative conversations, pandering to constituents and political opportunism.

To be sure over the years Hamilton council has had endured a few marathon meetings — the light rail transit and Red Hill Parkway come to mind — that have lasted 12 to 14 hours. The planning committee is infamous for its endless length due to the complicated subject matter.

And over the years council members have attempted structurally, or procedurally to shorten meetings to little effect.

For the most part Hamilton councillors could easily slice a sizable portion off their committee and council meeting times if they would simply follow their own procedural bylaw. Time would be saved if some members did some homework, rather than ask a staff person the same question multiply times in an effort to get the person to admit to a particular piece of classified information as if it was a court of law and the councillor Perry Mason.

Hamilton councillors also have a nasty habit of verbalizing any picayune slights which can turn a reasonable discussion into a tug-of-war of personalities that benefits nobody, especially the people they represent.

Coun. Matthew Green has proposed council have a permanent deputy-mayor who would conduct meetings according to the city’s procedural bylaws. However, his colleagues have been less than enthusiastic about the idea believing having different councillors chairing meetings is a more democratic way to conduct business.

Since councils and committee meetings are live streamed it prompts politicians to play to their constituents even though the issue’s fate is already a forgone conclusion. Some councillors are even known to ask questions that residents send via text.

Most council members agree they should act more professionally and be more respectful around the table. They just sometimes choose not to do so.