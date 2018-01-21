Re: Officials propose $133,000 for ‘proactive’ enforcement, Jan. 18.

I read with interest reporter Kevin Werner’s story stating Hamilton taxpayers will be paying $133,000 to prevent trespassing at Albion Falls.

The falls are owned by the City of Hamilton ... us. I am not sure how we can trespass on property that we own.

This money — Hamilton property taxpayers’ money — will be spent to apparently try to stop some people who visit the falls from having a lapse of common sense.

If I, as a Hamilton homeowner, climb onto the roof of my house, for example, and have a lapse of common sense, and an ambulance has to be called, I will receive a bill for that ambulance trip to the hospital.

How difficult can it be to post “Use At Your Own Risk” signs, and information telling visitors that, say, $3,000 will be billed to anyone needing assistance who has strayed from marked trails, etc.

Sometimes I wonder about common sense; perhaps some councillors and also some visitors lack it.

Peter Hurrell

Dundas

