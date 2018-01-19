Re: Citizen support necessary to protect natural biodiversity, Jan 18.

Congratulations to Ted McMeekin for making the Cootes to Escarpment EcoPark a top priority, and for promoting it with the federal government.

More than just urban parkland, this area is a true national treasure. In fact, Cootes Paradise, the Dundas Valley and the Niagara Escarpment are an ecological region that, on a national scale, rivals Banff, Gros Morne or Fundy for biological and geological significance (if not sheer scenic majesty). It must be protected for the future.

We applaud Danielle Hudson’s call for citizen support of the EcoPark concept. We indeed need strong will and broad support across the entire city to keep this regional and national jewel as a rich and sustainable ecological unit. Specifically, Dundas residents should understand that they are privileged to live here. If this ecosystem was less developed, environmental assessments today would almost certainly reject much of the suburban development that has already happened over the past 50 years.

As responsible custodians, residents can help maintain vegetated corridors and prevent further environmental damage.

If residents incorporated one more native tree, a fence row of native shrubs or a patch of native wildflowers in their landscaping, connections for migrating birds, pollinating insects and other wildlife would be much enhanced.

Ponds or bioswales on larger properties, which slow run-off and allow gradual recharge of groundwater, would benefit reptiles, amphibians and others, and reduce future flood risks. Moving toward more sustainable lawn and garden care would reduce influx of nutrients and contaminants to creeks and the marsh. Supporting moves to re-naturalize parts of Spencer’s Creek and its tributaries through downtown Dundas could mitigate some damage from past urbanization. Assessing any future development in the valley on the basis of its integration into natural environmental systems, rather than maximizing density, will help prevent further degradation.

These are small costs to pay for living in such a special environment. They will ultimately give back in esthetic pleasure, mitigation of some climate change effects and knowledge that this special part of our heritage will remain long after us.

David and Carol Moffatt

Dundas

