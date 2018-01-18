Re: Hamilton to repave Red Hill and Linc but rejects median barriers, Jan. 18.

Since the City of Hamilton has rejected the barrier idea, why not try a more green approach and plant large caliper trees along the middle portion of the expressway?

The trees will act as a less costly approach to protect vehicles from head-on accidents, and in the meantime, we will benefit from taking a more green approach.

Some cities in the United States have done this and it works very well.