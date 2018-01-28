Mars isn’t the only reddish object in the night sky.

The star Antares is also red and ancient astronomers noted how similar both objects looked. Its name literally means “rival of Mars” or “anti-Mars.” At about 3 a.m. on Feb. 9, the crescent moon, Mars and Antares will rise together in the southern sky as twilight brightens.

Antares is 604 light years away and is one of the brightest stars in the sky located in the constellation Scorpius. The diameter of Antares is about 700 times larger than the sun. If it was at the centre of our solar system, its diameter would engulf the orbit of Mars.

The star is a red supergiant and is coming to the end of its life since it has eaten all of its hydrogen fuel.

Now it’s burning through heavier elements and is cooler than our sun. That’s why it’s red.

Once it has used up its fuel, it will end its life by collapsing and exploding as a supernova. When that will happen, nobody knows, but when it does it will be spectacular.

Here are February stargazing events, which are listed in the 2018 Hamilton Amateur Astronomers calendar.

Feb. 2: Sunlight reflecting off dust particles in the solar system, known as zodiacal light, can be seen in the western evening sky from a dark location for the next two weeks.

Feb. 7: Last quarter moon is near Jupiter at dawn.

Feb. 9: Hamilton Amateur Astronomers meeting 7:30-9:30 p.m., Hamilton Spectator auditorium, 44 Frid St. Free admission, door prizes and everybody welcome. An optional food bank donation of non-perishable goods will be collected and appreciated.