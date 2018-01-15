It speaks well for our city that Prime Minister Trudeau has now paid three visits to Hamilton since being elected, which I believe is more than any other sitting Prime Minister, certainly that I can recall.

Two thousand people attended the recent Town Hall event at McMaster University, which by all accounts was a great success, especially in showing the Prime Minister’s willingness to meet and consult with Canadians on a face to face basis, to hear their comments and concerns. Governing brings with it the responsibility to solve enormous problems, and it’s my feeling after observing the Prime Minister at close hand since the election, and his interaction with Canadians such as we saw at McMaster, and earlier in 2017 at Winona, that his positive nature and genuine desire to help citizens in need get their problems solved.

At this midway point in our government’s mandate, we are proud of the progress we have made so far to support middle class families, create jobs, and make our communities a better place to live. The latest jobs numbers from Statistics Canada show that Canada’s unemployment rate is at 5.7 per cent – the lowest level in over 40 years. Of all large Canadian cities Hamilton had the lowest unemployment rate at 4.2 per cent.

The vitality of our economy is reflected in the recent news that Stelco is considering major investments in its steel-making facilities, the long-idled blast furnace, steel shop and slab caster which would be a remarkable development. In addition to the good-paying jobs it would create, re-activating those facilities would bring tax revenues back to the city that were lost when the company declared the lands vacant. For this reason as well as the needs and sacrifices made by Stelco pensioners we are continuing to work toward bringing industrial activity back to the harbour lands.

My Constituency Youth Council, made up of 18 members between the ages of 14 and 24, has been busy planning a community food drive, which will take place Feb. 24. All donations of non-perishable food will go to Hamilton Food Share, which is a hub for procuring and distributing food to the agencies who participate in the Emergency Food Network in Hamilton, such as Good Shepherd Centres, the Stoney Creek Food Bank, Wesley Urban Ministries and more.

The youth council will be going door-to-door that day in some of the neighbourhoods in Hamilton East – Stoney Creek. If you’d like to volunteer with them that day, call our office at 905-662-4763 to register.

Thank you to the Stoney Creek Historical Society for an excellent turnout and kind interest in my presentation about the 1867 Great Western Railway station as it looked on Lake Avenue 150 years ago. My large scale model was built over the past year as a contribution to Canada’s Sesquicentennial, and my hope is you will get a chance to see it from time to time at various events and presentations.

