Re: Enough already with the Royal Wedding (Dec. 21, Letters)

The letter writer should have paid attention in civics class, then he might have some idea of the role of the monarchy in Canada.

Without a monarchy, our head of state — a president, perhaps — would be elected in costly elections, funded by highly partisan donors. Instead, we enjoy a head of state that is above the political fray.

Without a monarchy, we would enjoy the ever-inflating costs of an elected politician and his or her staff as our head of state, in constant campaign mode for the next election.

Without a monarchy, our head of state would inevitably align with one party or another, adding to the partisan name-calling most Canadians would rather do without.

Without a monarchy, any sense of our head of state serving as a role model to young people and adults, teaching self-restraint, dignity, professionalism, duty, and the wisdom of tradition would be replaced with the stuff we can see on CNN any day of the week.

Any kind of government costs money. Presidencies simply cost more than constitutional monarchies like ours — and lack almost all the benefits.

Father Geoffrey Korz

Hamilton Mountain





