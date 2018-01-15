Re: Eco park creation top priority for Hamilton Liberal MPP Ted McMeekin, Hamiltonnews.com

It is encouraging to read of Ted McMeekin’s commitment to the Cootes to Escarpment EcoPark project. Hamilton and Burlington are host to significant biodiversity, a feature that is often undervalued.

By protecting large tracts of land from the Niagara Escarpment to the Cootes Paradise wetlands, this project will conserve critical habitat corridors for many species.

One of the most common threats to species in Ontario is habitat loss and fragmentation. Preserving habitat corridors is one approach to reducing these threats.

For example, along Highway 69, just south of Sudbury, you may notice a bridge covered in vegetation rather than pavement. This bridge allows animals such as moose and deer to cross both lanes of the highway safely, reducing the risk of collision for both the animals and drivers. The EcoPark is a similar concept, but on a much larger scale. The park will result in large land bridges connecting valuable habitats for our region’s species.

Public support is necessary for a project of this magnitude, so I encourage McMeekin, Cootes to Escarpment, and all project partners to ensure public engagement remains a high priority. Finally, I encourage any reader unfamiliar with the project to read through the Cootes to Escarpment EcoPark website.

The provincial government support must translate into city-wide citizen support if we want any hope of conserving and protecting our region’s natural biodiversity.

Danielle Hudson

Greensville