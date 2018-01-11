So it seems like Johnny Football might be coming to town after all.

While as of this writing no deal has been inked between the Ticats and Johnny Manziel, the team has at least extended him an offer in order to keep his CFL rights. The Tabbies need a quarterback and at his best Manziel is one heck of a QB.

I remember watching him play while he was at Texas A&M. He seemed to be able to escape any pressure, shake any tackle and run and throw his way to first downs and touchdowns seemingly at will. Any football fan could see that he was quite the special talent.

However, even then there were concerns about his off-field behaviour. He was charged for his role in a fight and for giving cops a fake ID. He threw a water bottle at a persistent autograph seeker. He was charged with domestic violence after a 2016 incident involving his then girlfriend. (Those charges were later dropped after Manziel completed an anger management course.) He also has a well-documented reputation for liking to party and has done a stint in a rehab clinic.

Is that really the face you want for Hamilton’s marquee sports franchise?

For some, the answer is a hard no. Given the nature of his past actions (and in light of the Art Briles fiasco) some accuse the team of putting success on the field ahead of doing what’s right. Others will give the opposite response, arguing that he’s paid his debt and deserves another chance to help a squad in desperate need of a signal-caller.

Manziel has had second and third chances before, so there’s no guarantee that this time he’ll finally behave. Then again, perhaps he needed all those missteps to finally mature enough to start making good life decisions.

There is no way to see into his soul and project with 100 per cent certainty which way he’d go. No matter what the Ticats ultimately decide to do they’ll be taking a big risk that could end-up damaging the team’s brand or its on-field performance.

I do like to believe that people can change and that who we are isn’t solely defined by the worst things we’ve ever done. But not every story has a happy ending. Not every sin is easily forgivable.

Deciding what to do about Manziel is an existential choice for the team. If he keeps his nose clean and performs on the field, then management looks like compassionate geniuses for believing in a player when no one else would. If he hasn’t changed and also plays like he did in Cleveland, then it could create a rupture between the team and the community that will take decades to heal.