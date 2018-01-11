I’m one of the few who support the Tim Hortons’ franchisees in their quest to make a livable wage. They are caught between a rock and a hard place. They are forced to increase their input costs — the new minimum wage — and not allowed to increase their products’ selling price because corporate says no.

Every small businessperson knows that when your costs go up, you must increase your products’ prices, otherwise you end up with no profit. Do that, and the shareholders will fire you.

It’s not uncommon that the franchisee works longer hours than any other employee, and at the end of the day, gets paid less than minimum wage. Been there, done that.

In over half a century of jobs, I never, ever got paid breaks, be it McDonald’s or Stelco, big or small, private or corporate, none gave me a paid lunch.