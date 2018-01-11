I’m one of the few who support the Tim Hortons’ franchisees in their quest to make a livable wage. They are caught between a rock and a hard place. They are forced to increase their input costs — the new minimum wage — and not allowed to increase their products’ selling price because corporate says no.
Every small businessperson knows that when your costs go up, you must increase your products’ prices, otherwise you end up with no profit. Do that, and the shareholders will fire you.
It’s not uncommon that the franchisee works longer hours than any other employee, and at the end of the day, gets paid less than minimum wage. Been there, done that.
In over half a century of jobs, I never, ever got paid breaks, be it McDonald’s or Stelco, big or small, private or corporate, none gave me a paid lunch.
It’s the same with benefits. Most small business owners can’t afford to offer that perk these days, and those who do, well, it’s not at all like the benefits politicians receive.
Now if “corporate Timmies” said it was going to cover the cost of the government-imposed wage hike, then that would be good news.
As far as the $15 per hour, just read the University of Waterloo study covering the Seattle $15 per hour law. After a year, there are fewer people working and they are working fewer hours and actually taking home less money.
Jay Miller
Greensville
I’m one of the few who support the Tim Hortons’ franchisees in their quest to make a livable wage. They are caught between a rock and a hard place. They are forced to increase their input costs — the new minimum wage — and not allowed to increase their products’ selling price because corporate says no.
Every small businessperson knows that when your costs go up, you must increase your products’ prices, otherwise you end up with no profit. Do that, and the shareholders will fire you.
It’s not uncommon that the franchisee works longer hours than any other employee, and at the end of the day, gets paid less than minimum wage. Been there, done that.
In over half a century of jobs, I never, ever got paid breaks, be it McDonald’s or Stelco, big or small, private or corporate, none gave me a paid lunch.
It’s the same with benefits. Most small business owners can’t afford to offer that perk these days, and those who do, well, it’s not at all like the benefits politicians receive.
Now if “corporate Timmies” said it was going to cover the cost of the government-imposed wage hike, then that would be good news.
As far as the $15 per hour, just read the University of Waterloo study covering the Seattle $15 per hour law. After a year, there are fewer people working and they are working fewer hours and actually taking home less money.
Jay Miller
Greensville
I’m one of the few who support the Tim Hortons’ franchisees in their quest to make a livable wage. They are caught between a rock and a hard place. They are forced to increase their input costs — the new minimum wage — and not allowed to increase their products’ selling price because corporate says no.
Every small businessperson knows that when your costs go up, you must increase your products’ prices, otherwise you end up with no profit. Do that, and the shareholders will fire you.
It’s not uncommon that the franchisee works longer hours than any other employee, and at the end of the day, gets paid less than minimum wage. Been there, done that.
In over half a century of jobs, I never, ever got paid breaks, be it McDonald’s or Stelco, big or small, private or corporate, none gave me a paid lunch.
It’s the same with benefits. Most small business owners can’t afford to offer that perk these days, and those who do, well, it’s not at all like the benefits politicians receive.
Now if “corporate Timmies” said it was going to cover the cost of the government-imposed wage hike, then that would be good news.
As far as the $15 per hour, just read the University of Waterloo study covering the Seattle $15 per hour law. After a year, there are fewer people working and they are working fewer hours and actually taking home less money.
Jay Miller
Greensville