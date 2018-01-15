I started the Hamilton Mountain Writers' Club for people to understand how to improve their writing.

I was surprised when six new people showed up at a recent meeting, giving us a total of 38 people from every age group and diverse backgrounds. Some are published authors and some are ebook writers, while the rest are writing enthusiasts, but as a group the main interest was, and still is, writing that first sentence of whatever story they wanted to share with others.

Our workshops are designed to allow people to slow down — no keyboards, no email, just pen and paper, and time. Between class sessions, group participants can take advantage of one-on-one consultation with a group leader or other people in their group. They learn to write, relax and reflect on each other, and also learn how to get published or self-published.

The club members have collaborated and written a book of short stories in different genres with all proceeds being donated to Neighbour2Neighbour. It is available through Amazon under Hamilton Mountain Writers' Club.