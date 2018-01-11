Artificial intelligence hasn’t replaced all of North America’s jobs yet, but that doesn’t mean businesses aren’t trying to accelerate the process as the workplace undergoes a transformation as significant as the Industrial Revolution.

Last year McDonald’s Canada added self-service kiosks for people hungry for its Big Macs. Tim Hortons, Burger King and Starbucks have introduced apps that allow customers to order and pay in advance on their smartphones thereby bypassing lines.

Or how about the Australian company Fastbrick Robotics that has created Hadrian X, which can lay 1,000 standard bricks in an hour. In a recent report, the World Economic Forum predicted that robotic automation will result in the net loss of more than five million jobs across 15 developed nations by 2020.

Even the simple theatre experience allows and sometimes even forces customers to buy their own tickets to see a film eliminating the need for people.

And Amazon, after purchasing Whole Foods, last year opened a check-out free grocery store in Seattle.

Businesses have always attempted to cut costs to save a buck. It seems, though, that companies are becoming more direct at reducing, even eliminating, their labour costs so they don’t have to deal with human issues.

Don’t be fooled by companies — think Tim Hortons — that may promote themselves as “making a true difference” for individuals and communities, boasting of helping local community initiatives. It comes with the caveat they are always searching for a way to reduce nagging labour expenses.

Raising the minimum wage is the right thing to do in a society where a large number of minimum wage earners don’t earn enough to support their families and have to use the food bank to feed their children. Yet by increasing the cost of labour, companies are that much more inclined to reduce employees.

A report by the Mowat Centre found that 42 per cent Canada’s labour force is at risk of being impacted by automation over the next 10 to 20 years. Another report from the Brookfield Institute for Innovation in 2016 found retail sales clerks and cashiers are among the top five jobs at risk from automation.

Raising the minimum wage in the face of companies desperate to cut costs while good public policy unfortunately will only accelerate the introduction of technology into the workforce. Governments and companies need to collaborate to develop a skilled workforce. Having a job program and a policy to implement it to meet the needs of society is the proper way for companies and government to work together for the betterment of its citizens.