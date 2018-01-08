I hope everyone enjoyed quality time with family and friends over the holidays; and I wish everyone a great 2018.

The last few weeks have brought bitterly cold weather and an increased amount of recycling materials, which caused problems with our blue box pickup schedule. The contractors should be back on track now. I want to thank residents for your patience and for leaving the materials at the curb.

I am pleased to confirm that Barton Street, from Grays Road to Green Road, has been included in the capital budget this year (at $1.08 million) for resurfacing and sub-surface repairs. I have worked with staff for several years to get this project on the books, and with the contribution of $420,000 from the Ward 10 area rating funds and $620,000 to come from the levy, it will be completed this year. Information has been circulated to residents and businesses along the route regarding the project. If you have any questions or concerns, please do not hesitate to contact me at 905-546-2701 or 905-973-7418 or email maria.pearson@hamilton.ca.

I am also working with my capital works staff on future infrastructure projects in Ward 10. Hewitson Road, from Barton to Dupont, is currently proposed for 2019. I look forward to scheduling a neighbourhood meeting in the spring to review the proposed construction and will keep the neighbourhood posted.

I would like to remind you all, that with the recent snowfalls and freezing, to be sure to keep fire hydrants clear of snow and ice to allow for quick access by responding firefighters. As I type this column, I notice that we have melting snow. This is a perfect time to mention how important it is to keep catch basins clear in order to reduce flooding. And remember, it is illegal to throw snow onto the road.

It may be cold and snowy now, but I know residents may be gearing up for home renovations or repairs. A reminder that the Hamilton business licensing bylaw ensures businesses are legitimate by requiring licensing through the city. It confirms the business has passed all police criminal checks and has third-party insurance. Businesses requiring a license include roofers, carpenters, bricklayers, window installers, plumbers, and heating and air conditioning contractors. To check that a contractor has a license, call 905-546-2782. Don’t be pressured into signing anything. Get an itemized estimate and ensure that these details are included in the contract.

Over the holidays I received calls regarding an increase of break and enters into vehicles, vehicle thefts, and unusual activity in neighbourhoods in the MacIntosh and Dewitt Road areas. Police are monitoring this area and encourage residents to remember to always lock your vehicles and be sure to keep your valuables out of view for would-be thieves. It is good to know your neighbours and should there be unusual activity, be sure to report this to the police as it may help in their ongoing investigation.

Council will be back at budget deliberations this month and have targeted a 1.5 per cent tax increase for 2018. In the fall staff was before us with a projected increase of 4.8 per cent and have been working diligently to whittle this increase down. Currently we sit at 2.4 per cent. This is certainly a far cry from the nine to 12 per cent increases that we went into budget deliberations with several years ago. There will be a number of pressures before us, including employees, transit, DARTS, winter control and operating, from the capital budgets.