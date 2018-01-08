Olde Town Stoney Creek is an incredibly welcoming and unique hamlet of Hamilton that is all too often overlooked.

The downtown core BIA has done a tremendous job trying to promote the one-of-a kind businesses and the revamping of King Street certainly went a long way in making the village more picturesque. An absolute key to any community is the vitality of the local schools.

Unfortunately, Olde Town Stoney Creek will be going from three public elementary schools to one located at the Collegiate Avenue site. The community, through the accommodation review completed in 2015/2016, was in agreement to this because they were promised a new state-of-the-art school to replace the crumbling and out-of-date buildings in lower Stoney Creek. It was to be part of a deal with the province to rebuild Eastdale, Memorial Stoney Creek and Collegiate, in order to consolidate six schools in total. However, this is not what happened. The more affluent communities that attend Eastdale and Memorial were rewarded brand new schools.

Collegiate, even though it is the oldest outside of Mountainview and in the worst shape, was given only an addition. The school that has no room for buses to drop off children, that has no visibility to see the front door from the office, that has the tiniest gym that is severely under the provincial standard, that has an old boiler system, and severe damage to the interior and exterior of the building, is not being rebuilt. Instead it has been granted $6 million to add a second story to the already crumbling building. Out of this $6 million, almost one third is not going to Collegiate school at all, but instead is being used to fund the building of a private daycare attached to the school that will bring in rental revenue for the board for decades to come.

Through the advocacy of the Collegiate parents, we now have a small window to convince the Ministry of Education that the idea of an addition at Collegiate is short-sighted, financially irresponsible (i.e. sinking additional money into a building that actually needs to be replaced), and devastating to our community.

We want to be able to attract young families to the downtown core of Stoney Creek. Losing schools and not investing properly in the one that is left will not help with this. The HWDSB is approaching the Ministry of Education to ask them to hold on to the $6 million while they reapproach with a new business case as to why Collegiate needs to be rebuilt rather than added to.

Please consider writing to our local MPP and the Ministry of Education asking them to agree to hold on to the $6 million while the public school board presents this new business case. It was what the community originally agreed to and what makes the most financial sense. A new school that can accommodate 21st century learning is what the Olde Town Stoney Creek neighbourhood needs in order to continue to thrive.

Candice Babbey

Stoney Creek