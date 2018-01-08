The plus in OHIP+ stands for the extra votes the Liberals expect to get in the election.

In giving 'free' drugs to the children, the parents will thank Premier Kathleen Wynne and give her party three or more votes per household. It’s just another depressing attempt to stay in power.

I’d like some of the 'free' antidepressants OHIP can now supply, but I’m 64 and don’t qualify, and without a job, I can’t afford them out of my pocket because I’m still paying the Ontario hydro debt every month.

Great, now I’m more depressed.