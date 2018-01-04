At his New Year’s levee, Mayor Fred Eisenberger warned that the city’s LRT project could still be in jeopardy if voters elect a new council that is opposed to it.

To some, it was a faint glimmer of hope that maybe, just maybe the LRT would be relegated to the trash heap. To others, it was a call to arms, to man the battlements against those who would destroy the coming transit Utopia.

Whatever the reaction, Eisenberger is right. New municipal representatives could radically alter the course of the LRT. It’s happened in other Ontario cities, and it can happen here.

However, whatever the outcome of this fall’s election vis-a-vis the LRT, it needs to be the final word.

All the arguments and counter arguments have been made. A new debate won’t change the minds of the true believers or make those who are ambivalent start to care. It seems doubtful that yet another rehashing of the issues will be enough to push significant numbers of those sitting on the fence into one camp or the other.

In spite of all that, the LRT should be an election issue as elections are the only time when the people have direct control of those they choose to represent them. Whether voters elect a pro-LRT council or an anti-LRT council it should be the final word. The people will have spoken, and council and the community need to abide by that decision.

It’s a naive hope to be sure.

There is no room for compromise on the LRT — it’s either built or it’s not — and true believers will continue to fight for their side until the bitter end. Regardless of the election’s outcome, there will continue to be endless motions and declarations about the project’s future. Just when it seems settled, someone will demand another vote on some aspect that will start the debate all over again.

Hamiltonians deserve the chance to put the will-they/won’t-they LRT issue to rest once and for all. The uncertainty that looms like a spectre over residents and businesses is becoming unbearable. How can you plan for the future when what the future will look like keeps changing?

After the new council is sworn in and the dust settles, the narrative around the LRT needs to change. If it’s a go, then it’s full steam ahead. If it isn’t, then wind it up and move on. Yes, there will be those on council willing to go down with their respective ship, but it needs to be understood that at that point it’s all just political posturing and playing to the base.