The beginning of this month not only ushered in a new year, but also marked the launch of historic new changes in Ontario.

Starting Jan. 1, 2018, the province launched OHIP+: Children and Youth Pharmacare, the biggest expansion of medicare in a generation for Ontario families.

More than 4,400 prescription medications are now free of charge for children and youth, age 24 and under. This will help families and young adults across our community get the prescriptions they need, without having to worry about the cost.

For those under age 24, simply present your Ontario health card number along with a valid prescription at any Ontario pharmacy. Medicine will be provided regardless of income, family or student status. It will automatically be covered under the Ontario Drug Benefit Program, with no deductible or co-payment. Over 150,000 children and youth in the Hamilton community will now be covered.

Medications covered by OHIP+ include asthma inhalers, drugs to treat depression, anxiety, epilepsy and attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, antibiotics, EpiPens (epinephrine auto-injectors), insulin, diabetes test strips, oral contraceptives, medications to treat some childhood cancers and other rare conditions, and many others.

I am so proud Ontario is the first province in the country to launch this revolutionary initiative. I will also continue to advocate for a universal pharmacare program, and OHIP+ will lead the way to making that happen.

Also on Jan. 01, many people across our city and province saw their wages rise to $14 an hour as the new general minimum wage took effect.

While our economy leads all G7 countries in economic growth, and our unemployment rate in Ontario is at a 17 year low, not everyone has been sharing in the prosperity. A report estimated that more than 30 per cent of Ontario workers were in some form of precarious work.

The minimum wage increase, coupled with other progressive workplace changes, will help workers and their families who may be struggling to get ahead in a changing economy.

Friends, while much has been achieved, to paraphrase the late Ted Kennedy, the work goes on, the cause endures and the dream shall never die. I look forward to continuing to build Ontario up, and create a fairer society for all. Happy New Year.

