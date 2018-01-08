The Hamilton-Wentworth District School Board’s Educational Archive and Heritage Centre is looking for help identifying some photographs in its collection. This photo is of female students of Earl Kitchener playing around a maypole, circa 1917. If anyone has information on the exact date, location or specific students, or would like to see a digital version, please email hwdsbedarchives@gmail.com.
