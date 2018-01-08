A new feature is starting this week in the Mountain News.

From the Archives, highlighting old photographs from the Hamilton-Wentworth District School Board’s Educational Archive and Heritage Centre, will generally be found each week on page 9.

Archives volunteer Ben Dyment has been instrumental in selecting and digitizing the assortment of images that will be appearing in the coming months and years.

“Our collection of photographs spans over a century and comprises dozens of schools past and present,” Dyment explained. “A large majority have rarely been seen before and in some cases are being shown for the first time since they were taken.”