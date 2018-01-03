Re: Digital billboards coming to the Linc in 2018, Dec. 21, 2017.

I read this article in amazement, and not in a good way.

Brian MacDonald, manager of strategic partnerships and revenue generation, says the city isn’t getting into the advertising business.

Well, I beg to differ. The city will benefit from $500,00 a year, in addition to a $100,000 signing bonus. How is that not filling the city’s coffers? What happened to driving along open green space? Billboards are such a blight to the eye.

This past summer, the Hamilton Spectator did an excellent job highlighting the traffic issues along the Linc and Red Hill Parkway. As responsible drivers, we know that distracted driving results in costly accidents and sometimes the ultimate worst-case scenario — death. Taking your eyes off the road for even seconds can cause havoc.

Not only do we have to contend with drivers texting, eating, applying makeup and driving under the influence — now it will be drivers distracted by billboard reading.

If the city is so hell-bent on new revenue streams, why don’t officials look at surcharging large semis travelling the Linc and Red Hill, or better yet, better manage their staff sick time or overtime, or reduce needless spending for consultants?

Every time I get behind the wheel, I pray to the angels to keep me safe. Boy, my angels will be working overtime with this latest hare-brained decision by the city.

Janice Johnston