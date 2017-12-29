Re: Only beneficiaries in appeal are public servants, lawyers. Dec. 14

I, too, am one of the appellants in the 71 Main St. hearing. The land on which the development is proposed may be viewed as a “scruffy plot of land,” but what is supposed to be important under the Growth Plan and accompanying “intensification” is that any development on the site must have “respect for the neighbourhood.”

The proposed development does not, and hundreds of residents have petitioned against the proposal.

The developers — Effort Trust/Centurion Holdings — are the only entities to derive any benefit from the proposal in its present form. It brings no benefit to Dundas.