It is quite unfortunate that a rift has developed within the Hamilton West-Ancaster-Dundas Progressive Conservative party regarding the legitimacy of incumbent Ben Levitt. Would another vote allay the fears of those who suspect dishonest intentions? Perhaps.

Politics by its very nature can be very messy due to the power struggle involved. Even in a democracy such as ours, the desire to rule over others can be more self-serving than serving others.

I was present for the nomination vote that Sunday afternoon at Ancaster High School and was quite impressed by the vast lineups and the excitement generated by those canvassing votes for their respective candidates. People were all geared up to take on the Liberal party.

I had a chance to shake hands with all the candidates and bless them. I felt all were capable to be the next member of Parliament for our riding. As the ballot was of the progressive nature, I was able to vote for all four candidates without knowing who would win. That choice was not mine alone to make; it belonged to all of us as Conservative members of the riding.

I hope that the enthusiasm I saw on that Lord’s Day can once again be mustered up and we can all rally to help bring forward the needed change to this beautiful province called Ontario.

Klaas Detmar

Ancaster



